Man running in road killed after being hit by car in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man who was running in a main road in Kalamazoo has died after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night.

The man was in the lanes of South Sprinkle Road between Kilgore Road and Covington Road when he was hit just after 10 p.m. on March 26, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. When officers arrived the man was already dead.

Police did not make it clear whether the driver involved stayed at the scene or drove off.

Investigators did request anyone with information on this crash to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

