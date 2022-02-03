Man opens fire at pedestrian in Kalamazoo, suspect at large

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities responded to reports of shots fired in Kalamazoo Thursday afternoon.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the incident occurred in the area of King Highway and Mill Street before 1 p.m.

We’re told a man fired several rounds at a male pedestrian while inside a vehicle, according to eyewitness reports.

Both the suspect and the targeted victim took off, authorities say.

KDPS says the intended victim was likely unharmed in the incident.

Public safety officials describe the suspect’s vehicle as a dark-gray sedan, adding it was last seen driving eastward on King Highway.

Those with information in connection to the incident are asked to get in touch with KDPS at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

