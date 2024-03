KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A judge in Kalamazoo gave Jalani Nowling a life sentence for the murder of James Douglas White Jr. today.

White was killed in late December, 2022.

Nowling was arrested and later convicted of the crime on February 16 this year.

The judge imposed the mandatory sentences for each charge; 2 years for Felony Firearm, and life without eligibility for parole for 1st Degree Premeditated Murder.

Nowling maintains his innocence, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.