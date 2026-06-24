Man killed in overnight hit and run crash on Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One man died after police said he was hit by a vehicle this morning on Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo.

The crash happened around 2:56 a.m. on June 24 at the intersection of Westnedge and Cedar Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Officers found a man lying in the road with severe injuries. The 32-year-old was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and vehicle that hit the man did not stay at the scene.

Detectives spent hours Wednesday morning collecting evidence in the case, shutting down Westnedge Ave. and Cedar St. Investigators are pursuing multiple leads in the case, but are still looking for witnesses and surveillance footage that could lead them to a suspect.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety's Criminal Investigations Division at (269) 337-8139. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube