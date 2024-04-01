Man killed, 2 others shot during an online sale transaction

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers in Kalamazoo are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting on Easter afternoon.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they were called to Reed Avenue near Race Street around 2:00 p.m. on March 31. Officers found 16-year-old Kevian Rice injured with a gunshot wound.

The teen died at the hospital.

A vehicle that investigators determined was at the scene of the shooting later arrived at a hospital with two people needing treatment for gunshot wounds. Both of those individuals are expected to survive.

The Public Safety Department says no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Police say the shooting ended a reported online marketplace transaction. Anyone buying or selling items online is encouraged to use public spaces to make meet-ups safer. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety offers a "Safe Exchange Zone" at its headquarters on 150 East Crosstown Parkway, which includes video and audio recordings in case of a dispute.

Anyone with tips on Sunday's deadly shooting is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube