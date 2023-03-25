Man jailed after Portage boy's death is ruled homicide

PORTAGE, Mich. — A man has been arrested after the death of an 18-month-old boy that he was babysitting was determined to be a homicide.

At 5:50 p.m. Dec. 15, 2022, the Portage Department of Public Safety responded to a report of an unresponsive 18-month-old boy at the Anna’s Vineyard Apartments in the 6100 block of Applegrove Lane. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the child still unresponsive but with a pulse.

The infant, later identified as Jacob Flowers of Kalamazoo, was transported to Bronson Hospital by Pride Care Ambulance. At 9:30 p.m. the following day, Portage Public Safety was notified that the boy had died.

Police said that due to the nature of the injuries, the death was being considered suspicious and that all involved individuals were cooperating with investigators.

At midday Saturday, police announced that they had arrested Brandon Bryce Sullivan, 29, of Portage on charges of felony murder and first-degree child abuse in the boy's death. Portage Public Safety said Sullivan and his girlfriend had been babysitting the child in their apartment at the time of his injuries.

Police said they received the autopsy report on Wednesday and determined the cause of death to be homicide. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office then issued a warrant for Sullivan's arrest on the two charges.

Sullivan is being held without bond in the Kalamazoo County Jail pending his arraignment in court on Monday.

