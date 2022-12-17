Portage infant's death considered to be suspicious

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage police are investing the suspicious death of a baby boy.

At 5:50 p.m. Thursday, the Portage Department of Public Safety responded to a report of an unresponsive 18-month-old boy at the Anna’s Vineyard Apartments in the 6100 block of Applegrove Lane. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the child still unresponsive but with a pulse.

The infant was transported to Bronson Hospital by Pride Care Ambulance.

At 9:30 p.m. Friday, Portage Public Safety was notified that the baby had died.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Kalamazoo County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said that due to the nature of the injuries, the death is being considered suspicious. All involved individuals are cooperating with investigators.

Anybody with any information is being asked to contact the Portage Department of Public Safety by calling (269) 329-4567 or Silent Observer by calling (269) 343-2100 or online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

The incident remains under investigation by Portage Public Safety.

