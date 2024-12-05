Man injured after Oshtemo Township crash involving school bus

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers responded to an Oshtemo Township crash involving a school bus with students on board.

The crash happened near Meridian Avenue and Ninth Street at 3:30 p.m., according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told a southbound Honda CRV had the right of way but the school bus did not yield.

MSP says the Honda driver, an 82-year-old man from Kalamazoo, was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. He did not have a seat belt on. No one else was hurt.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The weather was when the crash happened, troopers explain. Traffic was affected for three hours.

