Man in critical condition after early morning shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 33-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Kalamazoo early Saturday morning.

Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 500 block of Bosker Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2026, after a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided emergency medical aid before he was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KDPS Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269-343-2100, through the P3 Tips app, or online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

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