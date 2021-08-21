Man in critical condition after being shot in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Kalamazoo early Saturday morning.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers say they responded to a shots fired call around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Belmont and Burdick. While searching for a scene, the victim arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 23-year-old victim was rushed into surgery, and as of now, is listed in serious condition.

There are currently no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call KPS at 249-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.