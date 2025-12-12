KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 29-year-old man was found dead near Martin Luther King Park in downtown Kalamazoo just after 5:30 Wednesday morning, lying in the snow.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said they are waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

Watch Julie Dunmire's video story below:

Man found dead lying in the snow near downtown Kalamazoo

The discovery comes after several nights of bitter cold temperatures in the area.

Officials encourage anyone who spots someone struggling in the cold to call the county dispatch center, which will send out the community service team to assist.

Warming Centers in the Kalamazoo area:



Ministry with Community 500 N. Edwards St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Open Dec. 1, 2025, through the end of March 2026 Adults only, no pets Contact Housing Resource Inc. at (269) 382-0287 ext. 1 during normal business hours to register for stays



Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries 448 N. Burdick St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Open now Adults and children with parents welcome Valid state or Kalamazoo County identification proving Kalamazoo metropolitan area residency required Call (269) 345-2974 for more information



Westminster Presbyterian Church 1515 Helen Ave., Portage, MI 49002 Open now through March 31, 2026 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays only Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas days Transportation vans available to and from locations in the Kalamazoo area Service dogs allowed, no other pets



Portage District Library 300 Library Lane, Portage, MI 49002 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday



Portage Zhang Senior Center 203 E. Centre Ave., Portage, MI 49002 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Friday 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Additional information about warming centers in the Kalamazoo area can be found here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

