Man dies after attack on concrete workers in Kalamazoo County

CLIMAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man accused of attacking a concrete crew in Kalamazoo County Friday died while being held back by bystanders, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies were called to South Main Street near Watson Street in Climax Township just after 1 p.m.

They say the suspect assaulted the workers with his car and something that looked like an ice pick, leaving them with serious injuries.

The sheriff's office says others nearby restrained the man while waiting for law enforcement, and that's when he died from what investigators are calling a medical emergency.

Witnesses or anyone else with information should call the sheriff's office at (269) 383-8748 or Silent Observer (269) 343-2100.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube