Man demands "pills", shoots at Kalamazoo pharmacy employee in robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers are looking for the man who shot at a pharmacy employee during a robbery.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it happened Wednesday, just before 8:30 p.m. at a pharmacy on East Cork St near Lovers Ln.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

He approached with a handgun, demanded "pills, and then shot in the direction of the employee before going around the counter and taking multiple bottles of medication.

The suspect left in an unknown vehicle.

If you know anything that could lead to an arrest, KDPS is asking you to reach out to them anonymously at 269-337-2100, using the P3Tips app, or Silent Observer.