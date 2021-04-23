Man critically injured in Oshtemo Township stabbing

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kalamazoo County deputies arrived at the Red Roof Inn on Michigan Avenue this afternoon in response to a reported stabbing incident, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 28-year-old man was found with an apparent stab wound, which was reportedly dealt at the Baymont Inn on 11th Street.

The sheriff’s office says the victim was critically injured in the incident and was subsequently taken to Bronson Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

