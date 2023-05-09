Man charged with open murder in Oshtemo Twp. homicide

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to a suspected homicide in Oshtemo Township late last week.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says 48-year-old Tami Nickles died as a result of foul play Friday, May 5 near KI Avenue and Autumns Way Boulevard.

We’re told 57-year-old Robert Nizzardini was subsequently arrested and charged with open murder, domestic assault and felony firearm.

Nizzardini is currently lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail where he will await a probable cause conference scheduled for Thursday, May 18.

This will be followed by an examination hearing on Thursday, May 25.

