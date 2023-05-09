Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Man charged with open murder in Oshtemo Twp. homicide

Robert Nizzardini.jpg
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office
Robert Nizzardini.jpg
Posted at 10:36 AM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 10:36:43-04

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to a suspected homicide in Oshtemo Township late last week.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says 48-year-old Tami Nickles died as a result of foul play Friday, May 5 near KI Avenue and Autumns Way Boulevard.

We’re told 57-year-old Robert Nizzardini was subsequently arrested and charged with open murder, domestic assault and felony firearm.

Nizzardini is currently lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail where he will await a probable cause conference scheduled for Thursday, May 18.

This will be followed by an examination hearing on Thursday, May 25.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather