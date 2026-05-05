Man charged with allegedly shooting gun, starting fire inside Kalamazoo Twp home

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man faces multiple charges after police say he fired multiple shots inside a Kalamazoo Township home, plus tried to set the house on fire.

Officers from the Kalamazoo Township Police Department responded to a home on Crestview Avenue near Coolidge Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 3. Several 911 calls were made about the situation, reporting a man had fired a gun inside the home, made threats, and attempted to set the house on fire.

The people who live inside the home told officers the suspect ran out before they arrived. Police later identified the man as Michael Vandenberg, who was tracked down to a nearby neighborhood.

Vandenberg tried to escape from police in his vehicle, with the pursuit ending back at the home where the situation started, according to police.

No one was injured in the initial situation or the following pursuit, according to investigators.

Officers took Vandenberg into custody. A search of his home led to the seizure of multiple guns, ammo, shell casings, and evidence of controlled substances.

On Monday, Vandenberg was arraigned on multiple charges, including Discharging a Weapon Inside a Building, Possession of Methamphetamine, Fleeing Police, and Resisting Police.

The judge set a $5,000 bond for Vandenberg.

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