Man charged for hatchet attack at Portage motel

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A man was charged Thursday for allegedly assaulting a man with a hatchet in Portage earlier this week.

The incident happened at the Holiday Motel on the evening of March 3, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS).

A 32-year-old man was found with deep lacerations, public safety officials say.

We’re told the suspect was later found walking on South Westnedge Avenue. He was arrested on unrelated warrants.

Kalamazoo Man found severely hurt after 911 caller reports a hatchet attack in Portage Chris Bovia

PDPS has since identified the suspect as 57-year-old Dennis-Ivanov Baker. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault with intent to deal bodily harm.

Baker was placed on a $50,000 bond and is lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail, public safety officials say.

Authorities tell FOX 17 the victim is still hospitalized in stable condition.

Those with knowledge related to the attack are encouraged to connect with PDPS by calling 269-329-4567. Anonymous tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube