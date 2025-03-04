Man found severely hurt after 911 caller reports a hatchet attack in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — A 911 call made around 7:30 p.m. Monday brought Portage Police to the Holiday Motel for reports of a hatchet attack.

First responders found a 32-year-old man with deep wounds to his back and shoulder from a sharp, bladed weapon lying on the floor, but no suspect in sight.

Both police and fire departments responded, along with Michigan State Police and Life EMS to help the man and search for the suspect.

Officers found a man walking along S Westnedge who matched the information they'd gathered and detained him, later arresting him on unrelated warrants.

The victim was hospitalized in serious condition.

