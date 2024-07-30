Man arrives at Kalamazoo hospital with gunshot wound

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 21-year-old arrived at the hospital —shot— Monday night, telling Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) officers he'd been hit while walking in a group.

KDPS tells FOX 17 it happened around 10 p.m. on Edwin Ave just south of East Main Street.

He was hit in the lower body, but is expected to survive.

No other reports were made of shots fired, but when investigators canvassed the area, a witness told hem they'd heard gunshots and saw someone running from the area at the approximate time of the shooting.

If you have any information, call KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.