Man arrested in Atlanta for deadly Kalamazoo drive-by shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting in Kalamazoo nearly two years ago.

The shooting happened on May 14, 2023, in the 500 block of Ada Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told 33-year-old Marcus Pierce was killed. Two others were hurt.

Public safety officials say one of the suspects, 23-year-old Dontaviour Lawrel Smith, was taken into custody in Atlanta on March 12. He faces nine charges, including open murder, assault with murderous intent and several weapons-related offenses.

“This arrest is the result of relentless teamwork and strong partnerships across state lines,” says KDPS Chief David Boysen. “Leaving the state doesn’t mean you’ve escaped justice. When someone commits a violent crime in our community, we do everything in our power to find them—no matter how far they run. We’re grateful to the U.S. Marshals and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for helping bring Mr. Smith into custody.”

KDPS tells FOX 17 Pierce’s codefendant, Demario Deonte Jackson, is in prison for 18–50 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

The shooting remains under investigation. Those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube