Man arrested, faces arson charges for multiple fires in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is under arrest and faces several arson charges in connection to multiple fires from across the city.

The 32-year-old was arrested Thursday morning. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is not identifying the suspect until he is arraigned.

Kalamazoo has seen a number of abandoned structures catch fire in recent weeks. When asked by FOX 17 which fires the man is being connected to, a department spokesperson said that information could not be provided.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case file.

“We are deeply grateful to the citizens of Kalamazoo for their information and tips throughout this investigation.” said Fire Marshal Scott Brooks. “While this arrest marks a major step forward, our work continues to ensure the safety of our neighborhoods.”

Detectives are continuing to collect any information about recent fires in Kalamazoo. Tips can be submitted directly to the Fire Marshal's Office at (269) 337-8260 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

