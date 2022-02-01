Man arrested after firing shots at an acquaintance in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One man has been arrested on several weapons and assault charges after shooting at someone in Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) responded to the area of Douglas Ave and Alamo Ave after receiving a report of shots fired.

Witness told responders about the incident and provided a description of the shooter alongside their car. Authorities found the car nearby before one person exited it and attempted to flee on foot.

Officers arrested the man after a short chase without further incident and identified him as a 22-year-old resident from Kalamazoo.

The man is currently being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail and was arrested on several weapons and assault charges.

Further investigation revealed the man shot at an acquaintance

of his.

KDPS states that information provided by the public led to the arrest and that the case would not have been resolved without help from the community.

Those with information regarding this incident are urged to contact KDPS at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100