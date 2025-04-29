Man arrested after early morning crime spree northeast of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An early morning string of crimes is being blamed on one person who led police on a pair of pursuits and crashed into multiple cruisers before being arrested.

Kalamazoo County deputies were called to 28th Street near Gull Road around 1:45 a.m. in Richland Township for a car being stolen.

Deputies found the suspect still at the scene and ordered him to surrender. Instead the man drove off in the car he was stealing. Deputies followed the vehicle, which the Sheriff's Office says could not find the exit, so instead the suspect drove through a fence. He managed to escape from deputies into the night.

Less than two hours later, at 3:10 a.m., deputies were called to the intersection of 28th Street and D Avenue for an active home invasion. As deputies drove to that scene, they spotted the same vehicle driving away from the home.

A second pursuit ensued, with the chase going down M-89. That's when the suspect pulled a U-turn, hitting one of the pursuing patrol cruisers.

The suspect then reversed into another cruiser before jumping out of the car and running for it. Deputies managed to chase him down.

The man and one deputy were treated for injuries.

The 31-year-old is being held in connection to both crimes. Investigators say he also had stolen mail inside the vehicle and the suspect had multiple warrants for his arrest, including absconding parole. The man was out on bond for a previous braking and entering charge, per the Sheriff's Office.

