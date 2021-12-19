Watch
Man arrested after burglary in Kalamazoo County

Posted at 4:44 AM, Dec 19, 2021
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has been arrested after a burlary in Kalamazoo County.

Around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, deputies from Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary alarm at Belle Tire on Gull Road in Comstock Township. Once they arrived, they found the man inside the closed business. The suspect ran out the service door, and deputies were able to arrest him.

He was found with tools to break in as well as stolen property. All stolen property was returned to the store, and the suspect has been lodged at Kalamzoo County Jail on multiple charges.

