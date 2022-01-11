Man accused of stabbing wife arraigned on open murder charge

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County man accused of stabbing his wife to death was in court today.

David Lain, 48, was arraigned on one count of open murder on Jan. 11, 2022.

According to Kalamazoo Township Police Department, authorities were called to a home on Campbell Avenue Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Police found 87-year-old Melissa Lain with multiple stab wounds before she was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

David ran away from the scene and was later found in Berrien County.

Police report three children were in the home at the time of the stabbing.

None of the three children were hurt and are now staying with relatives.

Lain is due back in court in the coming weeks.

