Kalamazoo County man jailed for stabbing wife to death

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is behind bars Sunday after police say he stabbed his wife to death.

According to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department, on Sunday officers responded to a report of a woman who had been stabbed by her husband in the 700 block of Campbell Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, they found a 37-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds.

She was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police say the woman's 43-year-old husband fled the scene and was located in Berrien County where he was arrested and is now in custody in the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Three minor children who were also at the scene were not injured and are now with relatives.

Kalamazoo Township detectives are currently investigating. During the incident, Kalamazoo Township police were assisted by the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police, Benton Township Police Department and Life EMS.

Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to call Kalamazoo Township Police at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

