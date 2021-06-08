Watch
Lunchtime Live! returns to Bronson Park this summer

City of Kalamazoo
City of Kalamazoo logo. Courtesy: the city’s Facebook page
City of Kalamazoo logo
Posted at 11:32 AM, Jun 08, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lunchtime Live! will return to Bronson Park in downtown Kalamazoo this summer starting Friday, June 11.

The summer event series offers live music, summertime games and a variety of food trucks every Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 10, according to a news release Tuesday.

Attendees can expect to find food trucks lined up along the park on South Street as well as other vendors set up throughout the park with food and retail available to purchase.

It’s sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union.

The first 40 attendees at the June 11 and 18 events to visit the LMCU tent will receive a voucher for a free slice of cheesecake.

Visitors are encouraged to grab lunch and find a spot in the park while maintaining distance from others.

Each event will feature regional music talent on the Rotary Stage, located on the west end of the park.

