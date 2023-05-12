Watch Now
Lt. Governor Gilchrist to highlight investments for veterans in Kalamazoo, reinforce need to continue support

Posted at 7:37 AM, May 12, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II will join the Kalamazoo County Veterans Service Office on Friday to discuss investments and resources for veterans and their families in Michigan.

In the FY2024 budget, Governor Whitmer proposed $12.4 million for the Michigan Veterans Facility Authority to better align state and federal resources to become one of the nation’s leading providers of long-term skilled nursing care for veterans through new facility models that prioritize comfort.

The governor put forward additional funding to provide support for suicide prevention outreach that targets veterans, service members, and their families.

Lt. Governor Gilchrist is scheduled to speak in Kalamazoo at 1 p.m.

