Lt. Gov. Gilchrist tour Mattawan Middle School with students

MATTAWAN, Mich. — Tuesday was one for the books at Mattawan Middle School as Michigan's Lieutenant Governor met with students.

It wasn't just a special moment for the students, but also for Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

"The Lieutenant Governor personally called me, and we talked about the award, and I was passionate about our teaching. And he said, 'well, yes, I definitely want to make sure I come in and tour,'" Mattawan Education Association President Karrie Smith recalled.

His visit comes after the school received the American Middle Level Education Association Award in the fall.

Mattawan Middle School was the only Michigan school to receive recognition out of the 11 recipients around the country.

"I was very honored to have Lieutenant Governor come in. And the way he spoke with the kids, you could tell he had a passion for education," Smith told FOX 17.

With the help of student tour guides, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist walked from class to class. During his visit, he enjoyed a student-made cup of hot chocolate, signed a couple of autographs and chatted with students.

He says hearing students talk about their favorite subjects and the teachers that inspire them, underscored why breaking barriers and making education more affordable is important.

"This is about making sure there's no barriers to progress, no barriers to opportunity. Education should be a thing that opens doors. Doors shouldn't be shut down if you don't have enough money," he said.

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist says he hopes Tuesday's visit showed teachers that the work they're doing is important because it certainly is to him.

