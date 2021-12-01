Watch
LIVE at 12 p.m.: Officials release radio communications, phone calls from day of Sgt. Proxmire's death

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:47 AM, Dec 01, 2021
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon ahead of releasing the radio communications and phone call recordings related to the shooting that led to Sgt. Proxmire's death back in August.

RELATED: ‘Proxmire ran towards danger so others didn’t have to’: Fallen deputy remembered for his passion and service

RELATED: Bodycam footage details moments before shooting that killed Sgt. Proxmire

