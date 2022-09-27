Lighthouse Autism Center opens new location in Kalamazoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Lighthouse Autism Center has opened a new location in Kalamazoo, which will provide center-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy.

The center will offer an ABA therapy model that combines the sciences of ABA and speech therapy.

Lighthouse Autism Center is the largest applied behavior analysis provider in Indiana. It also has a network of locations throughout southwest Michigan and central Illinois.

“We are so excited about the opening of our new center in Kalamazoo on Gull Road!” said Lighthouse Autism Center Regional Director Natalie Lovejoy. “With the addition of this new center, it will allow us to serve 18 more clients in the area! This will be our second location in Kalamazoo and will feature beautifully curated spaces that support natural and play-based learning as well as an outdoor play area!”

More information on Lighthouse Autism Center can be found on the company’s website.

