Life-saving catch: Kalamazoo Public Safety officer saves baby from fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer made what the department says is a life-saving catch.

Friday around 4 p.m., officers arrived to a house on fire with flames coming out of the roof on Washington Avenue in Kalamazoo, near James Street.

Dispatchers were on the phone with a mother who said she and her baby were trapped inside, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told me.

Police say body camera video of the incident captured the harrowing moment where dispatch lost contact with the mom.

Moments later, an officer spotted the mother through the upstairs window of the home. He told her to kick out the screen window and drop her baby to him.

After catching the infant, the officer handed the baby off to another officer, then put a ladder under the window to get the woman out safely, said the department.

That officer made sure no one else was inside the home, then got back to his vehicle, put on his turnout gear, and assisted with putting the fire out.

Both mother and baby are okay, according to police.

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