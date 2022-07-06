LeVar Burton questions Kalamazoo nonprofit for using his name

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The longtime host of "Reading Rainbow" LeVar Burton is questioning why a West Michigan nonprofit is using his name.

The Kalamazoo-based nonprofit Broncos Kitchen is raising money for what it's calling the LeVar Burton Library.

The organization posted several links on Twitter directing to a PayPal account.

In response, Burton quote-tweeted the organization, writing: "This is not me nor is this effort affiliated with me in any way! This should not be OK. It is clearly a scam!"

This is not me nor is this effort affiliated with me in any way! This should not be ok. It is clearly a scam! Any help in reporting is truly appreciated.



Oh… and Happy Tuesday! https://t.co/AeaHs7ej6V — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) July 5, 2022

But the LeVar Burton Library fired back, tweeting out pictures of its nonprofit paperwork.

NOTICE: The Broncos Kitchen Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) corporation registered with the Internal Revenue Service. Any accusations to the contrary are lies. The LeVar Burton Library is an Assumed Name associated with same. Get your facts straight. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Lh9jJOk0Xe — LeVar Burton Library (@LevarBLibrary) July 5, 2022

FOX 17 has reached out to Mr. Burton and we haven't heard back

We also tried reaching out to Broncos Kitchen, which told us Pastor William Stein will not be available for any interviews. The group says it will issue a press release once it hears from Burton's law firm.

