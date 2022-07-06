Watch Now
LeVar Burton questions Kalamazoo nonprofit for using his name

Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa /Invision/AP
LeVar Burton attends the A+E Networks 2015 Upfront at the Park Avenue Armory on Thursday, April 30, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Posted at 8:20 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 08:20:50-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich.  — The longtime host of "Reading Rainbow" LeVar Burton is questioning why a West Michigan nonprofit is using his name.

The Kalamazoo-based nonprofit Broncos Kitchen is raising money for what it's calling the LeVar Burton Library.

The organization posted several links on Twitter directing to a PayPal account.

In response, Burton quote-tweeted the organization, writing: "This is not me nor is this effort affiliated with me in any way! This should not be OK. It is clearly a scam!"

But the LeVar Burton Library fired back, tweeting out pictures of its nonprofit paperwork.

FOX 17 has reached out to Mr. Burton and we haven't heard back

We also tried reaching out to Broncos Kitchen, which told us Pastor William Stein will not be available for any interviews. The group says it will issue a press release once it hears from Burton's law firm.

