Lettuce to perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on March 21

Kalamazoo State Theatre
Lettuce Unify Tour
Posted at 11:20 PM, Jan 11, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The funk fusion band Lettuce will be coming to Kalamazoo in March. The group will perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.

An artist presale for tickets will begin on Thursday at 10 a.m. Individuals interested in the presale can sign up here. Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday at 1 p.m.

Lettuce’s current band members are Adam Deitch (drums), Ryan Zoidis (saxophone), Adam Smirnoff (guitar), Erik Coomes (bass), Nigel Hall (keyboards/vocals), and Eric “Benny” Bloom (trumpet).

Lettuce’s first studio album, Outta Here, was released in 2002. Their other studio albums include 2008’s Rage!, 2012’s Fly!, and 2020’s Resonate. Their latest studio album, Unify, was released last year. Lettuce’s 2019 album, Elevate, went on to be nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

