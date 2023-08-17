KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a successful first year, the Latinx Festival returns to Kalamazoo for more food, music, and fun. The event will take place at Arcadia Creek Festival Place on Saturday from 12 p.m.-11 p.m.

The festival is hosted by El Concilio, a local non-profit supporting the Latinx community.

“We see kids that, you know, sometimes we see them lost and because, again, the American culture is one culture, but then they go home, and they learn a different culture because of their parents,” explained Executive Director Adrian Vazquez.

He told FOX 17 that this event is a way to keep families connected with their culture, especially for people born and raised in another country.

“You don't have to choose one or the other, you can have more than one, and always be proud of where your roots come from,” he said.

While the event is meant to be fun and feature Latin artists, traditional music, and food from local vendors– Vazquez says it’s also an opportunity to bring Kalamazoo together as one.

Future events and programs hosted by El Concilio can be found here.

