Last chance to ride B-17 at Air Zoo is this weekend

BELLEVILLE, Mich. — Have you ever wanted to ride in a World War II-era plane? This weekend is your last chance this year!

Patrons at the Air Zoo in Portage are invited take a ride on a B-17 Bomber on Saturday, Sept. 23, according to the Yankee Air Museum.

The nonprofit says there are only three flying B-17s in all of North America, thus making the opportunity to ride one a rare experience.

We’re told the flight lasts 30 minutes. Tickets are $525 per person.

The Yankee Air Museum says riders will be allowed to move about the aircraft once airborne. Then they will be able to explore the flight deck, nose, radio room, bomb bay and waist gunnery.

Reserve your seat on Yankee Air Museum’s website.

