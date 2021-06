KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kzoo Parks announced that next Friday they will be showing The Croods: A New Age at South Westnedge Park (1101 S. Westnedge Avenue) on Friday, July 2.

The movie will start at 7 p.m. with music playing at 6 p.m. Attendes will be provided snacks while supplies last.

Those attending are encouraged by Kzoo Parks to follow CDC and local health guidelines to protect people from COVID-19.

