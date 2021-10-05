Kzoo Parks hosting free disc golf clinic

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's a chance to learn the basics of disc golf, and all ages are welcome.

Kzoo Parks is hosting a free disc golf clinic.

The Kzoo Parks manager and a professional disc golfer joined FOX 17 Morning News to give us all the details.

The clinic will take place Wednesday, October 13, at Crane Park from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Professional Disc Golf Association members will be there to teach people the basic skills of disc golf.

To register for the free clinic or learn more about the event, click here.