Kzoo LGBTQ+ resource center responds to backlash, threats after video goes viral

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo LGBTQ+ resource center is speaking out on harassment they received after a video they posted went viral on TikTok.

Outfront Kalamazoo distributes gender-affirming items — such as bras, hairbrushes, nail polish and more — free of charge to those who need them.

The nonprofit recently posted a video promoting those products.

But in response, some people claimed they were pedophiles, groomers and harming children. The resource center was flooded with threatening and calls and emails.

Outfront Kalamazoo tells us the claims are false and wanted to iterate they do not provide hormones, explaining they just want to help people feel comfortable in their skin.

"We have people coming from all over Southwest Michigan just to have solace in our lobby, to drink water, to have a snack,” says Tracy. “There aren't too many spaces like ours that you can be who you are and feel safe. So we're doing everything we can to limit any worries or concern not just about our community but for us too, and to continue providing that safe space."

Outfront adds they are delighted with recent efforts to better protect the LGBTQ+ community with a state bill that would amend the Elliot Larsen Civil Rights Act.

