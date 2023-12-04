Kzoo investigators seeking leads in fatal Oct. 14 hit-and-run

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are still looking for the driver responsible for a Kalamazoo hit-and-run earlier this fall.

The crash happened on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 14 in the 1600 block of Riverview Drive, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told 32-year-old Marian Lee Phillips was found on the road with no pulse. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

KDPS says investigation suggests the victim walked south along the road while pulling a wagon. She was then hit by a car that was passing by.

Conditions were dark and rainy at the time, so investigators speculate the driver may not have known they hit anyone.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are encouraged to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

