Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Kzoo investigators seeking leads in fatal Oct. 14 hit-and-run

Kalamazoo fatal hit-and-run
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
Kalamazoo fatal hit-and-run
Kalamazoo fatal hit-and-run
Kalamazoo fatal hit-and-run
Posted at 11:59 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 11:59:11-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are still looking for the driver responsible for a Kalamazoo hit-and-run earlier this fall.

The crash happened on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 14 in the 1600 block of Riverview Drive, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told 32-year-old Marian Lee Phillips was found on the road with no pulse. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

KDPS says investigation suggests the victim walked south along the road while pulling a wagon. She was then hit by a car that was passing by.

Conditions were dark and rainy at the time, so investigators speculate the driver may not have known they hit anyone.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are encouraged to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Kalamazoo fatal hit-and-run

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book