Kzoo County Sheriff's Office warns of rise in phone scams

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo authorities are warning residents of a recent surge in phone scams from callers claiming to be Sheriff Richard Fuller or one of the staff members at the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, according to the sheriff’s office.

We’re told the scammers claim a warrant is out for the recipient’s arrest, which will be waived once the victim pays the caller in gift cards or other payment methods.

The sheriff’s office says no one from their staff would call residents and demand payment for a warrant, adding those who are victimized should get in touch with local law enforcement.

