Kzoo County mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile Virus

Posted at 4:33 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 16:33:55-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County’s first 2023 case of West Nile Virus has been detected.

Officials say the virus was found in a mosquito pool at the Kleinstruck Nature Preserve.

“The results demonstrate why mosquito surveillance is so important in Kalamazoo County,” says Lucus Pols, manager of Kalamazoo County’s Environmental Health Division. “Early detection is the key to notifying our community of the continued need to be vigilant in mosquito bite prevention.”

Citing data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the county government says West Nile Virus is the number one cause of mosquito-related illnesses in the country.

Most people tend not to exhibit symptoms when infected but one fifth of people who do experience mild headaches, fever, aches and fatigue, county officials explain. In rare cases, West Nile may cause severe neurological problems and death.

We’re told 77 positive mosquito pools were identified in Michigan last year.

The Kalamazoo County government urges residents to take the following precautions against West Nile:

  • Use bug spray with DEET or other EPA-registered products.
  • Wear loose clothing, long sleeves, long pants and socks containing 0.5% permethrin.
  • Stay inside as much as possible when mosquitos are most active, which occurs from dusk to dawn.
  • Ensure all doors and windows have screens installed.
  • Dump out standing water from bird baths, tires, plant pots and gutters.

Officials say the Environmental Health Division will keep monitoring for mosquito-borne illnesses through September.
