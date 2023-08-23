Kzoo County detects 2nd positive case of West Nile virus in 2023

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County’s second case of West Nile virus has been detected.

The Kalamazoo County government says its Health & Community Services Department reported its second positive case among a mosquito pool.

We’re told 3,500 mosquito pools were surveyed in Michigan so far this year, with 43 of them exhibiting positive cases of West Nile virus.

“Defending against mosquito bites isn’t just about comfort — it’s about shielding yourself and your loved ones against the risk of mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile virus,” says Environmental Health Manager Lucus Pols. “Positive results from routine mosquito surveillance remind us that the threat for these diseases is very much real and that preventative measures should be taken seriously.”

The county highly encourages residents to take the following actions to protect against mosquito-borne illnesses:



Apply bug spray with DEET, IR3535, Picaridin, 2-undecanone, para-menthane-diol and oil of lemon eucalyptus. Check the label before spraying.

Wear loose clothing with long sleeves and pants. Socks containing 0.5% permethrin are also recommended.

Stay inside during peak mosquito activity – from dusk to dawn – whenever possible.

Make sure all doors and windows are outfitted with undamaged screens.

Dump out standing water from around your home. They may be found in bird baths, tires, gutters and plant pots.

See a doctor if you experience symptoms of West Nile virus, which include body aches, fever, headache and fatigue. While rare, officials say some cases may lead to neurological problems and death.

READ MORE: Bug sprays: What to look for, which works best

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube