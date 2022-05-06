Kzoo Co. deputies seek missing woman with medical condition

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman out of Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Elizabeth Francis left her home near W F Avenue and Ravine Road Friday morning when she was last seen.

Elizabeth is described as a white woman standing at 5’5”, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and curly brown hair.

We’re told she was wearing a black coat with fur on the hood when she went missing.

The sheriff’s office says Elizabeth has a medical condition.

Those with knowledge in connection to Elizabeth’s whereabouts are encouraged to get in touch with Kalamazoo County deputies or call 911.

