Kzoo city: Avoid Woods Lake after sewer overflow, 5,500 gallons of discharge

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo has issued a No Body Contact advisory in response to a sanitary sewer overflow in Woods Lake.

We’re told the overflow resulted from a broken sewer pipe nearby on Kensington Drive.

Investigations reportedly suggest the overflow may have started on Sunday, March 13.

The city says the broken pipe was fixed early Friday afternoon, adding an estimated 5,500 gallons had discharged until then.

The public is advised not to venture into Woods Lake until further notice.

