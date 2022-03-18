Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Kzoo city: Avoid Woods Lake after sewer overflow, 5,500 gallons of discharge

City of Kalamazoo logo
City of Kalamazoo
City of Kalamazoo logo
Posted at 4:24 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 16:24:12-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo has issued a No Body Contact advisory in response to a sanitary sewer overflow in Woods Lake.

We’re told the overflow resulted from a broken sewer pipe nearby on Kensington Drive.

Investigations reportedly suggest the overflow may have started on Sunday, March 13.

The city says the broken pipe was fixed early Friday afternoon, adding an estimated 5,500 gallons had discharged until then.

The public is advised not to venture into Woods Lake until further notice.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot