KVCC investigates cyberattack, delays summer semester

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Valley Community College updated students, faculty, instructors and staff Thursday about its recent cyberattack.

Via Twitter, KVCC said it is in the process of continuing to implement security measures to help prevent any further unauthorized access to its network.

The thread of tweets said a restart will likely happen in the next couple days, which will include a forced password reset.

Due to security concerns, the start of the second 12-week semester of summer classes is delayed until Tuesday, May 31.

This includes online, in-person and hybrid classes.

Originally, the semester was supposed to start on May 23.

KVCC announced the network disruption via Twitter Monday morning, saying its website, Canvas and email are unavailable.

Monday afternoon, the college tweeted an update claiming a cybersecurity attack caused the network issues.

On Tuesday, KVCC said the cyberattack also affected its voicemail system.

