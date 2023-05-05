KPS superintendent finalists' resumes released to the public

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The resumes of the finalists for Kalamazoo Public Schools’ (KPS) next superintendent have been released to the public.

The school district has posted the resumes of Drs. Ty Weeks, Stephanie Jones and Darrin Slade on its website.

All three candidates are scheduled to be interviewed at the Administration Building this Monday, May 8 starting at 6 p.m.

We’re told the interviews will be live-streamed on Public Media Network, channel PMN 5.

Feedback information will be posted to KPS’s website through Tuesday, May 9 at noon after interviews conclude, according to the school district.

KPS adds staff and students will be able to interact with the finalists while they tour the school district on Tuesday.

The new superintendent is expected to be selected during a board meeting Thursday, May 11.

