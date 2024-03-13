Kids riding in bed of truck hurt in Portage crash

PORTAGE, Mich. — Five kids riding in the bed of a truck were injured when the truck crashed into a tree Tuesday evening.

Portage Public Safety says the truck was driving at a high speed on Eagle Court and Mallard Circle around 6:30 p.m. on March 12 before impacting a tree. Investigators say five kids were riding in the truck's bed at the time of the crash. At least one was thrown from the vehicle.

All five children were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the truck had been driving up and down Eagle Court at high speeds before turning onto Mallard Circle, then jumping the curb and hitting the tree.

The 35-year-old man behind the wheel had to be extricated from the truck. Officers say once free from his vehicle, the man hurt a Portage firefighter and tried to run from the scene. Police eventually took the man into custody. He was hospitalized because of injuries suffered in the crash.

Investigators believe alcohol played a factor in the crash. Police plan to request a number of charges against the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

