Kevin VanDam announces 2023 professional fishing season will be his last

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Legendary pro angler Kevin VanDam is hanging up his fishing rod after spending 33 years cementing himself as one of the biggest names in professional fishing.

The Kalamazoo native announced Monday the current season will be his last spent fishing professionally.

“Spending so much time on the road, it's hard on your family. And I've done it for a really long time,” VanDam said in a video posted to social media. “I've had so many great memories; I started my career with bass and fish, the Bassmaster Tournament Trail for 28 years. And, you know, along the way made I lot of friends.”

VanDam asserts he is not retiring but will continue to be active in the professional fishing community.

Major League Fishing says VanDam is an eight-time winner of the Angler of the Year award.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube