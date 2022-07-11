KDPS: Two people shot in the legs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety says it's looking for the suspect in a shooting that left two people hurt.

Officers say they got the call to Hazard around 3 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old person shot in the leg. While they were talking to that victim, a second victim arrived at a nearby hospital. That 30-year-old victim had been shot several times in the legs.

The suspect had left before police arrived to the scene. Police say there is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone who may have information regarding either investigation is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

